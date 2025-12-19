(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Attic That Serves: The Mission at Home

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chauncey Glenn 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Civilians with Hill Air Force Base, Utah, communicate the importance of The Airman's Attic and highlight operational needs, at Hill AFB, Utah, Sept. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chauncey Glenn).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991254
    VIRIN: 250922-F-XF328-1001
    PIN: 250922
    Filename: DOD_111453331
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

