(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force cadets graduate OTS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Officer Training School Class 26-05 Flight 17 graduates Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 19, 2025. Flight 17 is the first flight to have Space Force cadets graduate in their service dress. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 16:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991251
    VIRIN: 251219-F-DA270-1002
    Filename: DOD_111453209
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force cadets graduate OTS, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video