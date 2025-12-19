Officer Training School Class 26-05 Flight 17 graduates Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Dec. 19, 2025. Flight 17 is the first flight to have Space Force cadets graduate in their service dress. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 16:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991251
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-DA270-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111453209
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Force cadets graduate OTS, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.