B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Airlift Wing, 627th Air Base Group, and other units, processing through the 62d Aerial Port Squadron during Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of personnel processing through the line, boarding a C-17 Globemaster III, and mission planners coordinating an air tasking order mid flight.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991249
|VIRIN:
|251206-F-FZ485-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453204
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 OKSB 62d APS Processing B-roll, by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
