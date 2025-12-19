The Technology Advancement Group and U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command test the new Joint Modernized Handheld GPS on Fort Knox, Kentucky, June 3, 2025. The Joint Modernized Handheld GPS Demo brought the joint force together to showcase new equipment to be utilized by the entire U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elliot Force)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 16:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|991248
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-EQ734-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453202
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USSF JMHH Demo, by A1C Elliot Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.