    62d AW Executes Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

    AUSTRALIA

    12.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Video story on Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 17:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991246
    VIRIN: 251215-F-FZ485-1001
    Filename: DOD_111453118
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: AU

    Australia
    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    OKSB
    Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

