    NMOTC Commanding Officer Capt. Nichole Olson, Holiday Message 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) Commanding Officer Capt. Nichole Olson wishes a safe and happy holiday season to service members, families, civilian employees of the command and those who have supported the mission of Navy Medicine over the past year.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 19:08
    Category: Greetings
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    Operational Medicine
    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command
    holiday 2025

