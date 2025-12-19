U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Connor R. Allen discusses his life as a civilian electrician, student and as a Marine in the Selected Marine Corps Reserve in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 4-11, 2025. Allen is a rifleman with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve. (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Sean Cloherty, Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins, Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Whispers of Autumn" by AudioAmbi ://stock.adobe.com
"Trust" by kanel holy ://stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 15:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991235
|VIRIN:
|251219-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453044
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I am a Marine in the Reserve | Lance Cpl. Connor Allen, by 1LT Sean Cloherty, SSgt Scott Jenkins, Cpl Isaiah Smith and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
