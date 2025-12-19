(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NETCOM Holiday Message

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Gabriel Archer 

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Holiday Message, Commanding General MG Jacqueline “Denise” McPhail (center), Deputy to the Commander, Mr. Patrick Dedham (left), Command Sergeant Major Michael Runk (second from left), Command Chief Warrant Officer CW5 Shawn Petermann.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 14:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991222
    VIRIN: 251218-O-TE110-2592
    PIN: 251218
    Filename: DOD_111452689
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Holiday Season
    NETCOM

