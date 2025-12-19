(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Global Thunder 26

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. AMC generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of USSTRATCOM-assigned strategic bomber and command and control aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 14:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991221
    VIRIN: 251022-F-VC982-1047
    Filename: DOD_111452663
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Thunder 26, by A1C Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Air Refueling Wing
    Global Thunder 26

