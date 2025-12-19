(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony in Honor of Captain John P. Franco

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Naval Inspector General

    CAPT Franco conducts a retirement ceremony in honor of Captain John P. Franco at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, Washington Navy Yard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 14:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 991217
    Filename: DOD_111452614
    Length: 01:18:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony in Honor of Captain John P. Franco, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement ceremony
    John P. Franco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video