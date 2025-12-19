CAPT Franco conducts a retirement ceremony in honor of Captain John P. Franco at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, Washington Navy Yard.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 14:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|991217
|Filename:
|DOD_111452614
|Length:
|01:18:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
