video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991216" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing participate in Exercise Global Thunder 26 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 21, 2025. Global Thunder is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operational readiness. AMC generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of USSTRATCOM-assigned strategic bomber and command and control aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)