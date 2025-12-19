(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous conducts counter-migration patrol in the Windward Passage

    HAITI

    12.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) conducts a counter migration patrol off the coast of Haiti, Oct.-Nov. 2025. Vigorous' crew deployed to the Coast Guard Southeast District area of responsibility for a 28-day deployment to the Windward Passage in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991212
    VIRIN: 251219-G-FH885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111452495
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: HT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    haiti
    Operation Vigilant Sentry
    210' Medium Endurance Cutter (WMEC)
    Windward Passage
    Coast Guard Southeast District
    (WMEC-627) Vigorous

