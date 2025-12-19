Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous conducts counter-migration patrol in the Windward Passage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous (WMEC 627) conducts a counter migration patrol off the coast of Haiti, Oct.-Nov. 2025. Vigorous' crew deployed to the Coast Guard Southeast District area of responsibility for a 28-day deployment to the Windward Passage in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Rodriguez)