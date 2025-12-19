(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 MSOTL Forum - Kickoff and first Keynote Speaker

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Gary Montgomery 

    Marine Corps University

    2025 MSOTL Forum - Day 1.
    Kickoff and first Keynote Speaker (Dr. Mark Hamilton).
    Theme: AI and International Education: Partnering Across Divides

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991211
    VIRIN: 251203-M-LD301-5332
    Filename: DOD_111452492
    Length: 00:53:33
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 MSOTL Forum - Kickoff and first Keynote Speaker, by Gary Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC

