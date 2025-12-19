Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans OC Spray Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991209" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct oleoresin capsicum (O.C.) training at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 3, 2025. Marines experience the effects of O.C. to learn when to use it appropriately as a method of de-escalation, and to understand how to defend themselves or apprehend suspects. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)