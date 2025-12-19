U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct oleoresin capsicum (O.C.) training at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 3, 2025. Marines experience the effects of O.C. to learn when to use it appropriately as a method of de-escalation, and to understand how to defend themselves or apprehend suspects. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 13:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991209
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111452460
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans OC Spray Training, by Cpl Isaiah Smith and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
