(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans OC Spray Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith and Cpl. Kanoa Thomas

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct oleoresin capsicum (O.C.) training at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Dec. 3, 2025. Marines experience the effects of O.C. to learn when to use it appropriately as a method of de-escalation, and to understand how to defend themselves or apprehend suspects. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas and Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991209
    VIRIN: 251203-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111452460
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans OC Spray Training, by Cpl Isaiah Smith and Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OC Spray, Marines, New Orleans, MARFORRES, SAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video