MCTSSA Rolls out MCP to Designated Marine Corps Units

Spearheaded by Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA), the MAGTF C2 Prototype (MCP) has been designed and developed to meet the ever-evolving challenges of the modern battlefield. This advanced and critical C2 capability is now in the hands of 11 units, located throughout the world, and is set to be employed in real-world exercises. The MCP is a follow-on effort from the MAGTF C2 Minimum Viable Product effort in FY24. It is the output of tasks from the Marine Corps’ Force Design Annual Update, whereby the service tasked CD&I to “develop a minimum viable product that combines the capabilities of air C2 Family of Systems (FoS) and ground C2 FoS. These products will deliberately integrate into USINDOPACOM’s Joint Fires Network for immediate experimentation.” The MCP is designed for echelons IV and below providing a scalable, flexible, and tailored C2 capability.