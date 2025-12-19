Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Overall Video

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PANAMA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the United States Military and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Nov. 28 - Dec. 13, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991202
    VIRIN: 251217-A-DL184-7063
    Filename: DOD_111452373
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PA

    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

