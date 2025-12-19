125th Fighter Wing Holiday Message 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, commander of the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. William Ryals III, 125th Fighter Wing command chief, extended warm holiday greetings to the 125th Fighter Wing community from Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 19, 2025. Their message highlighted appreciation for the team's resilience and contributions throughout 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)





