    125th Fighter Wing Holiday Message 2025

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, commander of the Florida Air National Guard's 125th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. William Ryals III, 125th Fighter Wing command chief, extended warm holiday greetings to the 125th Fighter Wing community from Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 19, 2025. Their message highlighted appreciation for the team's resilience and contributions throughout 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)


    Copyrighted Materials Notice: Deck the Halls B by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. The use of copyrighted material does not constitute endorsement by the Department of Defense, Department of the Air Force, Florida National Guard, or the U.S. Government.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:42
    Category: Greetings
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    ANG
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting
    NG
    125FW
    Florida National Guard

