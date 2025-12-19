(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardians Graduate Basic Military Training in Space Force Service Dress

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Isaac Blancas 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    The journey of newly graduated U.S. Space Force Guardians through Basic Military Training unfolds at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, Texas, December 18, 2025. The event, hosted by the 737th Training Group, marks the completion of Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training. Guardians wore the new Space Force service dress uniform for the first time at a BMT graduation, representing the service’s evolving identity and shared training foundation with the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 14:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991189
    VIRIN: 251218-X-UO451-4869
    Filename: DOD_111452227
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    This work, Guardians Graduate Basic Military Training in Space Force Service Dress, by Isaac Blancas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command

