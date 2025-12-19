Guardians Graduate Basic Military Training in Space Force Service Dress

The journey of newly graduated U.S. Space Force Guardians through Basic Military Training unfolds at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, Texas, December 18, 2025. The event, hosted by the 737th Training Group, marks the completion of Department of the Air Force Basic Military Training. Guardians wore the new Space Force service dress uniform for the first time at a BMT graduation, representing the service’s evolving identity and shared training foundation with the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Isaac Blancas)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 14:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991189
|VIRIN:
|251218-X-UO451-4869
|Filename:
|DOD_111452227
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
