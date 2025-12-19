(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Holiday greeting from the 17th Training Wing Command Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    17th Training Wing

    US Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander; Col. Thomas Wilson, deputy commander; and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, command chief, send Goodfellow Air Force Base holiday greetings.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991187
    VIRIN: 251218-F-FG810-1001
    Filename: DOD_111452211
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Holiday greeting from the 17th Training Wing Command Team, by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    holiday season
    seasons greetings
    command team
    2025
    17th Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media