    302nd AW Deployers Return Home -Mar 7, 2025

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    B-Roll Footage
    302nd Airlift Wing deployers return home to Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., March 7, 2025. Air Force Reservists from the 302 Operations Group and Maintenance Group were deployed to Africa for several months in support of operations across the theater.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991185
    VIRIN: 250307-F-UQ947-9519
    Filename: DOD_111452190
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: COLORADO, US

    This work, 302nd AW Deployers Return Home -Mar 7, 2025, by SrA Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployment Return Home
    Deployment

