U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment pack a shipping container and have it weighed at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025. The container is loaded with the unit’s equipment as the 109th MPAD prepares to deploy overseas in support U.S. Special Operations Command Europe and will transport unit equipment. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991175
|VIRIN:
|251219-Z-IK914-8044
|Filename:
|DOD_111452117
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Container weighing, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.