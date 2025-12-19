(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Container weighing

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment pack a shipping container and have it weighed at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025. The container is loaded with the unit’s equipment as the 109th MPAD prepares to deploy overseas in support U.S. Special Operations Command Europe and will transport unit equipment. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991175
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-IK914-8044
    Filename: DOD_111452117
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Container weighing, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    Deployment
    logistics
    Fort Hood
    Pennsylvania National Guard

