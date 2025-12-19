Container weighing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment pack a shipping container and have it weighed at their mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025. The container is loaded with the unit’s equipment as the 109th MPAD prepares to deploy overseas in support U.S. Special Operations Command Europe and will transport unit equipment. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Travis Mueller)