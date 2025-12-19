91st ARS Supports RCAF CF-18As During Exercise Nighthawk Rage 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing delivers fuel to a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 410th Tactical Fighter [Operational Training] Squadron during Exercise Nighthawk Rage 2025 over the Gulf, Nov. 19, 2025. The 91st ARS routinely conducts global air refueling operations in support of U.S. and Allied partners. The combined training further developed the aircrew’s capability to support foreign aircraft and strengthened military ties with a critical regional ally. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)