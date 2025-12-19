A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing delivers fuel to a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18A Hornet assigned to the 410th Tactical Fighter [Operational Training] Squadron during Exercise Nighthawk Rage 2025 over the Gulf, Nov. 19, 2025. The 91st ARS routinely conducts global air refueling operations in support of U.S. and Allied partners. The combined training further developed the aircrew’s capability to support foreign aircraft and strengthened military ties with a critical regional ally. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991135
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-IA158-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111451570
|Length:
|00:07:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st ARS Supports RCAF CF-18As During Exercise Nighthawk Rage 2025, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
