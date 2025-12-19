The first Command and General Staff College Commandant's Call or C2. C2 features Col. Ethan Diven, commandant, CGSC, and Sgt. Maj. Matt Ladd, command sergeant major, CGSC, discussing wins from the last month, the current state, and where the college is headed.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 09:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991127
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-GB294-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111451521
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commandant's Call - Holiday Message, by Dan Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.