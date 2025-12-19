(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commandant's Call - Holiday Message

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Dan Neal 

    The Army University

    The first Command and General Staff College Commandant's Call or C2. C2 features Col. Ethan Diven, commandant, CGSC, and Sgt. Maj. Matt Ladd, command sergeant major, CGSC, discussing wins from the last month, the current state, and where the college is headed.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 09:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991127
    VIRIN: 251219-A-GB294-1000
    Filename: DOD_111451521
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commandant's Call - Holiday Message, by Dan Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CGSC
    Command & General Staff College

