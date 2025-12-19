6-9 Cavalry Division M2A4 Bradley Gunnery Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991101" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunnery certification range on Camp Reedo, Estonia, Dec. 17, 2025. Crew members for the M2A4 conducted their live fire tables in order to meet annual certification requirements and remain lethal in their security posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)