U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunnery certification range on Camp Reedo, Estonia, Dec. 17, 2025. Crew members for the M2A4 conducted their live fire tables in order to meet annual certification requirements and remain lethal in their security posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991101
|VIRIN:
|251217-A-JT779-9349
|Filename:
|DOD_111451312
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 6-9 Cavalry Division M2A4 Bradley Gunnery Range, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.