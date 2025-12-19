(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6-9 Cavalry Division M2A4 Bradley Gunnery Range

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    12.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunnery certification range on Camp Reedo, Estonia, Dec. 17, 2025. Crew members for the M2A4 conducted their live fire tables in order to meet annual certification requirements and remain lethal in their security posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991101
    VIRIN: 251217-A-JT779-9349
    Filename: DOD_111451312
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6-9 Cavalry Division M2A4 Bradley Gunnery Range, by SPC Josefina Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    6-9CAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video