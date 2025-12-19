U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon, assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, Germany, sends a hometown holiday greeting to his Family and friends in St. Louis, MO.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 07:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991099
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-IK992-7724
|Filename:
|DOD_111451272
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|WARRENTON, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon Holiday Greeting, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.