    6th Squadron 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Participate in a Gunnery Live Fire Exercise

    ESTONIA

    12.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a gunnery live fire exercise on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Dec. 18, 2025. The 6-9 Cav live fire gunnery range involves multiple table qualifications and are combine into platoons and companies continuing readiness and lethality of their Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ariana Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991097
    VIRIN: 251218-A-GW687-8529
    Filename: DOD_111451229
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Squadron 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Participate in a Gunnery Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorp
    6-9CAV

