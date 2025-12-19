video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a gunnery live fire exercise on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Dec. 18, 2025. The 6-9 Cav live fire gunnery range involves multiple table qualifications and are combine into platoons and companies continuing readiness and lethality of their Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ariana Smith)