U.S. Army Soldiers from the 6th Squadron 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, participate in a gunnery live fire exercise on Camp Tapa, Estonia, Dec. 18, 2025. The 6-9 Cav live fire gunnery range involves multiple table qualifications and are combine into platoons and companies continuing readiness and lethality of their Soldiers and equipment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991097
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-GW687-8529
|Filename:
|DOD_111451229
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 6th Squadron 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Participate in a Gunnery Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
