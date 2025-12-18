(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert and Staff Sgt. John Foister

    86th Airlift Wing

    The 100th Air Refueling Wing and the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron work together on a training mission at Ramstein Air Base, Dec 10th, 2025. The focus of the mission was interoperability, ensuring both crews were able to work seamlessly in new scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister & Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 05:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991093
    VIRIN: 251210-F-F3261-8274
    Filename: DOD_111451121
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany, by SrA Trevor Calvert and SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air refueling
    partnerships
    100th ARW
    86th AES
    351st ARS
    KC-135 Stratotanker

