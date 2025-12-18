351st ARS & 86th AES master skies over Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 100th Air Refueling Wing and the 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron work together on a training mission at Ramstein Air Base, Dec 10th, 2025. The focus of the mission was interoperability, ensuring both crews were able to work seamlessly in new scenarios. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister & Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)