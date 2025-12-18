video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers attached to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade and the 173rd Airborne Brigade participated in the Ranger Physical Assessment on Tower Barracks, Germany, December 15, 2025.



During the event, Soldiers challenged themselves against demanding standards that are designed to assess strength, endurance and mental resilience.

Participation in this assessment reflects our continued commitment to excellence and the professional development of our formation, while reinforcing the brigade’s enduring culture of discipline and fortitude. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani)