    Ranger Physical Assessment

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers attached to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade and the 173rd Airborne Brigade participated in the Ranger Physical Assessment on Tower Barracks, Germany, December 15, 2025.

    During the event, Soldiers challenged themselves against demanding standards that are designed to assess strength, endurance and mental resilience.
    Participation in this assessment reflects our continued commitment to excellence and the professional development of our formation, while reinforcing the brigade’s enduring culture of discipline and fortitude. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 04:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991092
    VIRIN: 251215-A-FV695-5612
    Filename: DOD_111451120
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ranger Physical Assessment, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREUR
    V Corps
    Ranger Assessment
    41stFAB
    173rd Airborne Brigade

