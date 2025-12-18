U.S. Soldiers attached to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade and the 173rd Airborne Brigade participated in the Ranger Physical Assessment on Tower Barracks, Germany, December 15, 2025.
During the event, Soldiers challenged themselves against demanding standards that are designed to assess strength, endurance and mental resilience.
Participation in this assessment reflects our continued commitment to excellence and the professional development of our formation, while reinforcing the brigade’s enduring culture of discipline and fortitude. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Masani)
This work, Ranger Physical Assessment, by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
