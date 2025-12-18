DoDEA Teacher Highlight and USAFE Band Collaboration (1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band collaborated with Mr. James Valieant, Baumholder Middle High School music teacher, to record a piece that he composed for the 2026 Department of Defense Education Activity Middle School Honors Band on Nov. 24, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The recording would serve as an example for students to know what the piece should sound like when they play it for the ceremony. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)