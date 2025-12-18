U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band collaborated with Mr. James Valieant, Baumholder Middle High School music teacher, to record a piece that he composed for the 2026 Department of Defense Education Activity Middle School Honors Band on Nov. 24, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The recording would serve as an example for students to know what the piece should sound like when they play it for the ceremony. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 05:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991090
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-QO967-7874
|Filename:
|DOD_111451104
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoDEA Teacher Highlight and USAFE Band Collaboration (1080p), by SSgt Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.