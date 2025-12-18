(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoDEA Teacher Highlight and USAFE Band Collaboration (1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Band collaborated with Mr. James Valieant, Baumholder Middle High School music teacher, to record a piece that he composed for the 2026 Department of Defense Education Activity Middle School Honors Band on Nov. 24, 2025, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The recording would serve as an example for students to know what the piece should sound like when they play it for the ceremony. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 05:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoDEA Teacher Highlight and USAFE Band Collaboration (1080p), by SSgt Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    AFN Kaiserlsautern
    USAFE-AFAFRICA Band

