    Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.20.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy corpsman with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts a combat medical course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 11, 2025. CMC is key to improving tactical combat casualty care skills and building the confidence and resilience needed to perform lifesaving trauma medicine under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cinematic-Horror-Background-Mysterious-Music performed by ChillSound/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 00:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991078
    VIRIN: 251219-M-WK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111451031
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

