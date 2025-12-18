video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991078" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy corpsman with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts a combat medical course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 11, 2025. CMC is key to improving tactical combat casualty care skills and building the confidence and resilience needed to perform lifesaving trauma medicine under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cinematic-Horror-Background-Mysterious-Music performed by ChillSound/stock.adobe.com