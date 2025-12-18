U.S. Navy corpsman with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts a combat medical course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 11, 2025. CMC is key to improving tactical combat casualty care skills and building the confidence and resilience needed to perform lifesaving trauma medicine under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Cinematic-Horror-Background-Mysterious-Music performed by ChillSound/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 00:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991078
|VIRIN:
|251219-M-WK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111451031
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera, by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.