Chef Andre Rush Market 19 Promo Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Celebrity Chef and Army veteran Andre Rush visited Market 19, the Army’s first autonomous kitchen, during his recent trip to Korea. Hosted by the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Chef Rush toured the facility, met with Soldiers, and shared his thoughts on the future of food service, readiness, and innovation in the military. His visit highlights the connection between culinary excellence, technology, and Soldier well-being.