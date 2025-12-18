Chef Andre Rush Market 19 Promo Reel

Celebrity Chef and Army veteran Andre Rush visited Market 19, the Army’s first autonomous kitchen, during his recent trip to Korea. Hosted by the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Chef Rush toured the facility, met with Soldiers, and shared his thoughts on the future of food service, readiness, and innovation in the military. His visit highlights the connection between culinary excellence, technology, and Soldier well-being.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 23:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991060
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-TI445-9978
|Filename:
|DOD_111450728
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
