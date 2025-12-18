(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chef Andre Rush Market 19 Promo Reel

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.18.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Celebrity Chef and Army veteran Andre Rush visited Market 19, the Army’s first autonomous kitchen, during his recent trip to Korea. Hosted by the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Chef Rush toured the facility, met with Soldiers, and shared his thoughts on the future of food service, readiness, and innovation in the military. His visit highlights the connection between culinary excellence, technology, and Soldier well-being.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 23:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991060
    VIRIN: 251219-A-TI445-9978
    Filename: DOD_111450728
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef Andre Rush Market 19 Promo Reel, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

