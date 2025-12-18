Lethal Kinetic Strikes, Dec. 18, 2025

On Dec. 18, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of five male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions - three in the first vessel and two in the second vessel. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 21:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991059
|VIRIN:
|251219-D-D0465-9831
|Filename:
|DOD_111450696
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
