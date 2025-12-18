(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Infantry Division ROK/US Division Holiday Shoutouts

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jose Ramirez assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division sends holiday message to family back in Texas from Camp Humphreys, South Korea Dec. 11, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 01:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991057
    VIRIN: 251219-A-AT874-1002
    Filename: DOD_111450642
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/US Division Holiday Shoutouts, by SGT Alexander Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2ID
    holiday season
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    Holiday Shoutout
    Army250football

