U.S. Marine Corps machine gunners with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct an M240B medium machine gun live-fire range on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 8, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 20:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991051
|VIRIN:
|251209-M-HC655-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111450482
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Lima Co. M240B Machine Gun Range, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.