    22nd MEU(SOC) | Lima Co. M240B Machine Gun Range

    PUERTO RICO

    12.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Maurion Moore 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps machine gunners with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct an M240B medium machine gun live-fire range on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 8, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 20:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991051
    VIRIN: 251209-M-HC655-3001
    Filename: DOD_111450482
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PR

    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Lima Co. M240B Machine Gun Range, by Sgt Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22nd MEU(SOC), USMC, IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC), BLT, CaribOps

