U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion load and offload snowmobiles and equipment aboard a C-130 aircraft during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2025. The Marines, military police officers and inspector-instructors assigned to Force Headquarters Group conducted aircraft cargo operations with the assistance of Marines from Detachment Delta Company and U.S. airmen from various units during this year’s Toys for Tots operation. The Toys for Tots mission exemplifies the Marine Corps spirit in the Last Frontier, strengthening community ties while sharpening Marines’ readiness for Arctic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|12.04.2025
|12.18.2025 18:32
|B-Roll
|991042
|251204-M-SW193-1003
|DOD_111450321
|00:02:11
|Location:
|KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
|1
|1
