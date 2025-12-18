(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion load and offload snowmobiles and equipment aboard a C-130 aircraft during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2025.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion load and offload snowmobiles and equipment aboard a C-130 aircraft during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2025. The Marines, military police officers and inspector-instructors assigned to Force Headquarters Group conducted aircraft cargo operations with the assistance of Marines from Detachment Delta Company and U.S. airmen from various units during this year’s Toys for Tots operation. The Toys for Tots mission exemplifies the Marine Corps spirit in the Last Frontier, strengthening community ties while sharpening Marines’ readiness for Arctic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991042
    VIRIN: 251204-M-SW193-1003
    Filename: DOD_111450321
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion load and offload snowmobiles and equipment aboard a C-130 aircraft during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 4, 2025., by LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TOYSFORTOTS
    MFR
    FHG
    4thLEB
    OPERATION POLAR KNIGHT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video