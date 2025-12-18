U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion distribute toys to children attending June Nelson Elementary School during a Toys for Tots operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 8, 2025. The Marines, military police officers and inspector-instructors assigned to Force Headquarters Group delivered toys to the school with the assistance of Marines from Detachment Delta Company and U.S. airmen from various units during this year’s Toys for Tots operation. The Toys for Tots mission exemplifies the Marine Corps spirit in the Last Frontier, strengthening community ties while sharpening Marines’ readiness for Arctic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991040
|VIRIN:
|251208-M-SW193-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111450298
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion distribute toys to children attending June Nelson Elementary School during a Toys for Tots operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 8, 2025., by Cpl Orion Stpierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.