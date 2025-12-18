22nd MEU(SOC) | EOD and Lima Co. Engineers Conduct Breaching Range

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, and Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct a breaching range on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Nov. 1, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|10.31.2025
|12.18.2025 20:14
|B-Roll
|991039
|251101-M-HC655-2001
|DOD_111450297
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|1
|1
