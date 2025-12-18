(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion conduct snowmobile training during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 7, 2025.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Owen Long and Cpl. Orion Stpierre

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    The Marines, military police officers and inspector-instructors assigned to Force Headquarters Group maneuvered snowmobiles to transport personnel and equipment with the assistance of Marines from Detachment Delta Company and U.S. Airmen from various units during this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. The Toys for Tots mission exemplifies the Marine Corps spirit in the Last Frontier, strengthening community ties while sharpening Marines’ readiness for Arctic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Orion Stpierre and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991038
    VIRIN: 251207-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111450291
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion conduct snowmobile training during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 7, 2025., by LCpl Owen Long and Cpl Orion Stpierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    TOYSFORTOTS
    MFR
    4THLEB
    OPERATION POLAR KNIGHT
    4thFHG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video