U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion conduct snowmobile training during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 7, 2025.

The Marines, military police officers and inspector-instructors assigned to Force Headquarters Group maneuvered snowmobiles to transport personnel and equipment with the assistance of Marines from Detachment Delta Company and U.S. Airmen from various units during this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. The Toys for Tots mission exemplifies the Marine Corps spirit in the Last Frontier, strengthening community ties while sharpening Marines’ readiness for Arctic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Orion Stpierre and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)
Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 18:29
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|991038
VIRIN:
|251207-M-MO302-1001
Filename:
|DOD_111450291
Length:
|00:03:47
Location:
|KOTZEBUE, ALASKA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
