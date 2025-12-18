U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion conduct snowmobile training during a Toys for Tots delivery operation in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 7, 2025.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marines, military police officers and inspector-instructors assigned to Force Headquarters Group maneuvered snowmobiles to transport personnel and equipment with the assistance of Marines from Detachment Delta Company and U.S. Airmen from various units during this year’s Toys for Tots campaign. The Toys for Tots mission exemplifies the Marine Corps spirit in the Last Frontier, strengthening community ties while sharpening Marines’ readiness for Arctic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Orion Stpierre and Lance Cpl. Owen Long)