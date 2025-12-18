Civic Action Team 84-10's Six Mission Sets

U.S. Army Capt. Jon Furlong, assigned to 84th Engineer Battalion, explains the history of the Civic Action Team Palau and their six mission sets at Camp Katuu, Palau, Dec. 18, 2025. The Civic Action Team Palau’s six mission sets include: community relations, medical action, community construction, trades apprenticeship, camp katuu maintenance, and World War II monument maintenance with the intent of building their relationship with the native Palauans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|12.18.2025
|12.18.2025 19:56
|Video Productions
|991032
|251218-A-JU985-5659
|DOD_111450199
|00:02:54
|PW
|0
|0
