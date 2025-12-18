(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Civic Action Team 84-10's Six Mission Sets

    PALAU

    12.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Jon Furlong, assigned to 84th Engineer Battalion, explains the history of the Civic Action Team Palau and their six mission sets at Camp Katuu, Palau, Dec. 18, 2025. The Civic Action Team Palau’s six mission sets include: community relations, medical action, community construction, trades apprenticeship, camp katuu maintenance, and World War II monument maintenance with the intent of building their relationship with the native Palauans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 19:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991032
    VIRIN: 251218-A-JU985-5659
    Filename: DOD_111450199
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: PW

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Civic Action Team 84-10's Six Mission Sets, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineer, CAT, Palau, Civic Action Team, 84th Engineer Battalion, WWII

