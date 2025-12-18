DM's Holiday Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication to the mission throughout the year at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 15, 2025. Cabrera and Hatcher highlighted the 2025 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, and several exercises DM participated in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)