    DM's Holiday Video

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, thank Airmen for their hard work and dedication to the mission throughout the year at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 15, 2025. Cabrera and Hatcher highlighted the 2025 Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, and several exercises DM participated in. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991031
    VIRIN: 251218-F-NX073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111450195
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM's Holiday Video, by A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

