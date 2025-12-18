(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Sensing Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct sensing expeditionary advanced base operations on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, December 12-14, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Pride of the Pacific, Marines, Sailors, SEAB, RQ-20B Puma, MV-22B

