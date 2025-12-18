U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct sensing expeditionary advanced base operations on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, December 12-14, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 20:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991029
|VIRIN:
|251212-M-VC519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111450139
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Sensing Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, by Cpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS
