    436th SFS Military Working Dogs B-Roll Stringer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The 436th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dogs kennel displays training techniques at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2025. The 436th SFS MWDs train to be mission-ready, drilling in obedience commands and drug-sniffing techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 16:24
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

    436th Airlift Wing
    436th SFS
    military working dogs

