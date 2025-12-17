(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MacDill hosts 2025 Gasparilla Bowl: B-Roll

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Football players from the University of Memphis Tigers and North Carolina State University participate in a 2025 Gasparilla Bowl event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. The players interacted with service members and visited exhibits showcasing U.S. military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991016
    VIRIN: 251218-F-RI626-1002
    Filename: DOD_111449837
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill hosts 2025 Gasparilla Bowl: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    University of Memphis
    North Carolina State
    Military capabilities
    SOCCOM
    2025 Gasparilla Bowl

