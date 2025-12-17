Football players from the University of Memphis Tigers and North Carolina State University participate in a 2025 Gasparilla Bowl event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. The players interacted with service members and visited exhibits showcasing U.S. military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991016
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-RI626-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111449837
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill hosts 2025 Gasparilla Bowl: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.