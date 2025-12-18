Command Holiday Message

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Windsor Buzza, commanding general of the 63rd Readiness Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bethurem, command sergeant major of the 63rd Readiness Division send a happy holidays and prosperous new year to all.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991008
    VIRIN: 251210-O-BX042-1391
    Filename: DOD_111449592
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US

