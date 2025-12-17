U.S. Air Force video about Eglin Honor Guard Airmen's experience in the field serving the community with honors funerals. (U.S. Air Force video by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 14:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991004
|VIRIN:
|251218-F-OC707-9999
|Filename:
|DOD_111449430
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Service before self, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.