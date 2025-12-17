(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Day in the Life of Chesty

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Marine Barracks Washington

    "A Day in the Life of Chesty" showcases the daily routine and ceremonial duties of Marine Barracks Washington mascot, Cpl. Chesty XVI. The video includes interviews with Chesty’s caretaker, trainer and handlers, offering insight into the dedication required for him to serve as the official mascot of the historic "Oldest Post of the Corps". Cpl. Chesty XVI is the 16th Marine Corps mascot named in honor of Lt. Gen. Lewis “Chesty” Puller and has faithfully represented the pride and professionalism of the Marine Corps since reporting for duty in 2022. At Marine Barracks Washington, tradition is carried through generations of ceremonial excellence, and Cpl. Chesty XVI honors those who held the esteemed position before him. (Video by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991002
    VIRIN: 251110-M-M0342-2055
    Filename: DOD_111449335
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

