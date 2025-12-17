(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Instructors of Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch and Airman 1st Class Elliot Force

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Instructors from the Professional Development Center showcase the facility and discuss the importance of education in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 26, 2025. The Professional Development Center utilizes the cradle to grave method with it's students, training them throughout their entire careers from junior airman to noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elliot Force)

    Date Taken: 11.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991000
    VIRIN: 251126-F-F3222-9001
    Filename: DOD_111449283
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructors of Charleston, by A1C Luke Hirsch and A1C Elliot Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Airman Leadership School
    professional development center
    Joint Base Charleston - Air Base

