Instructors from the Professional Development Center showcase the facility and discuss the importance of education in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 26, 2025. The Professional Development Center utilizes the cradle to grave method with it's students, training them throughout their entire careers from junior airman to noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elliot Force)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 14:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991000
|VIRIN:
|251126-F-F3222-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111449283
|Length:
|00:06:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Instructors of Charleston, by A1C Luke Hirsch and A1C Elliot Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
