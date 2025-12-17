The Instructors of Charleston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Instructors from the Professional Development Center showcase the facility and discuss the importance of education in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 26, 2025. The Professional Development Center utilizes the cradle to grave method with it's students, training them throughout their entire careers from junior airman to noncommissioned officer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elliot Force)