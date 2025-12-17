(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard members respond to flooding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    National Guard Bureau

    Washington National Guard members respond to flooding across Western parts of the state in support of state and local authorities. Members of the impacted communities have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the dedication of the Soldiers and Airmen currently assisting with the response efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990999
    VIRIN: 251218-A-PV458-8168
    Filename: DOD_111449270
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard members respond to flooding, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washington National Guard
    Emergency response
    flooding 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video