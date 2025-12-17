(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Season's Greeting from Naval District Washington 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Season's Greetings from all of us at Naval District Washington! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 13:52
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 990997
    VIRIN: 251218-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111449257
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Season's Greeting from Naval District Washington 2025, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Season's Greetings
    Naval District Washignton
    Happy Holidays 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media