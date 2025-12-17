Changes Coming to Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Command University

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Thanks to the feedback from our workforce, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Command University will be restructuring our leadership courses into smaller, more manageable courses to be much more efficient and engaging. For questions, email cu@us.navy.mil. We'll see you in class!