(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Changes Coming to Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Command University

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Thanks to the feedback from our workforce, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Command University will be restructuring our leadership courses into smaller, more manageable courses to be much more efficient and engaging. For questions, email cu@us.navy.mil. We'll see you in class!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990996
    VIRIN: 251218-N-SY577-7139
    Filename: DOD_111449244
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Changes Coming to Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Command University, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Command University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video